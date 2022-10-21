Cannabis haul found at Sunderland man's home was 'not your small plant pot in a cupboard,’ court told

Gregg Flaxen, prosecuting, displayed a photo showing the stash discovered at 41-year-old William Templeton’s home in Trinity Street, Southwick.

It showed three plants, recovered when officers visited the drug user on a separate matter on Wednesday, June 29.

He also revealed Templeton had a conviction for cannabis possession among his 19 previous crimes.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Mr Flaxen told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “It’s possession of cannabis, which is class B.

“It’s charged as possession. I’m slightly surprised. The police call on an unrelated matter, and see him at the address.

“Inside the address, they find three plants. It’s not your small plant pot in a cupboard, he’s clearly gone further than that.

“The defendant pleads guilty, so should be awarded full credit. He’s a man who’s been before the court before. He has 19 convictions from 26 offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Conviction number 17 is possession of a controlled drug, which was cannabis and cannabis resin, for which he was given a caution. It’s a short time since.”Templeton pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of controlled drug cannabis.

Richard Copsey, defending, told the hearing: “The police came to his house because he was wanted on a warrant for no insurance, and he’s appeared in court about that.

“He grows cannabis for his own use, it’s nothing more than that. This has gone on for a long time.”