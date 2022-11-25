News you can trust since 1873
Can you help reunite suspected stolen tools in Sunderland with rightful owners?

Pictures of suspected stolen tools have been issued in a bid to reunite them with their rightful owners after they were found with a Sunderland man, earlier this month.

By Sam Johnson
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Northumbria Police were called to a report of concern for a man near Sunderland city centre on the morning of Sunday, November 12.

After locating a man, aged 45, on Thornhome Road, officers searched him and found a number of tools – believed to have been stolen – in his possession.

Tools found include a DeWalt nail gun, two DeWalt power drills, a tool belt and the keys to a black Jaguar XF car.

The stolen tools

The man was then arrested on suspicion of theft by finding and has since been released on police bail.

Those people who think they may be the owners of any of the items pictured should contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221112-0273.

Tools were recovered by Northumbria Police
Police are trying to reunite the tools with their rightful owners
Suspected stolen tools found by Northumbria Police