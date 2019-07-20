Can you help police trace these two men after Sunderland arson attack?
Police have issued a photo of two men they feel can help them in connection with an arson attack.
Part of Sunderland University’s Edinburgh Building, in Chester Road, was destroyed after yobs placed a pallet underneath a window and set it alight.
No-one was injured and detectives have now identified two men they would like to trace in connection with their inquiries.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “They were known to have been in the area at the time of the incident and could have information that can help police with the investigation.”
The incident took place on Saturday, May 11, at around 4am with the culprits escaping on foot.
The men in the photo, or anyone who knows them, are asked to either contact 101, quoting reference 233 130519, email the officer in charge at 619@northumbria.pnn.police.uk or contact FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558.