Camera kit, bank cards and passport among thief's haul from Mother's Day house break-in

A thief broke into a home through a kitchen window before stealing a host of items.

Durham Constabulary are appealing for information following a burglary in Chester-le-Street.

The incident occurred overnight on Sunday, March 31, at an address on Hilda Park.

The suspect broke into the property through the kitchen window at the rear of the property and removed a number of items including: handbag, purse, bank cards, passport, laptop, camera, camera lens, mobile and cigarettes.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 179 of March 31.

