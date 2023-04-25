News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
1 hour ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
2 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
4 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
5 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
5 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Bust-up between brothers at East Boldon pub on Easter Saturday sees one of them end up in court

A bust-up between brothers outside a pub turned grim for one when he was arrested for being disorderly.

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST

Stephen Warrener, 46, and a sibling visited the Beggar’s Bridge in East Boldon to watch a sports match, a court heard.

They drank peaceably until matters soured for Warrener, of Rutherglen Road, Red House, Sunderland, when another brother turned up drunk on Saturday, April 8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The late arrival got into bother inside and was escorted out, then attempted to gain readmittance to continue the dispute.

Beggar's Bridge.Beggar's Bridge.
Beggar's Bridge.
Most Popular

It ended with the kinsmen fighting among themselves and Warrener being arrested when police saw him acting aggressively and heard him swearing.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “The build-up appears to start at the Beggar’s Bridge pub in the early hours.

“Police received a telephone call which reported an incident between the defendant and his two brothers.

“There was a fight between the three. Police officers attended and found the three fighting.

“One brother had significant injuries. The defendant was described as being very aggressive. The defendant swore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers tried to find out what was happening. He was arrested. He was attempting to get to one of his brothers. He was shouting ‘shut his mouth’ towards his brother.”

Ms Burgess described Warrener as being “lightly convicted” and revealed he was last before a court in 2011 for assaulting a police officer.

Defending himself, Warrener said he had not instigated the trouble and had been trying to prevent the latecomer brother getting back into the pub.

He added: “I had been out with one brother for the match, and we met another brother, who had been drinking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It kicked off in the pub and me and my brother got him out and pinned him to a fence. He was trying to get back in.

“When police arrived, I was just trying to get him to shut up, I was trying to calm him down. I got in the police van no bother.”

Magistrates fined Warrener £115, with £85 court costs and a £40 victim surcharge.