Businessman set fire to Sunderland's former Southwick Bingo Hall after fall-out with tenant

The former bingo hall site has now been levelled

By Karon Kelly
Published 26th May 2023, 16:44 BST- 2 min read

A businessman who started a "massive blaze" in an old bingo hall he owned after a fall out with his tenant has been put behind bars.

Paul Bell had bought the large property at Southwick Green in Sunderland, and Wear, in 2016 for £105,000 but rented it to another man, who ran it as auction house and furniture shop.

Newcastle Crown Court after a fall out between the two businessmen, Bell started a fire that destroyed the entire building in February 2017.

Fire as it raged at the former bingo hall site in Southwick on Friday, February 3, 2017.
Fire as it raged at the former bingo hall site in Southwick on Friday, February 3, 2017.

The court heard 13 fire engines attended the blaze and firefighters from as far afield as Gosforth in Newcastle and Seaham in County Durham had to be drafted in to extinguish it.

One firefighter who entered the building while it was burning said visibility inside was just "black fog" and water had no affect on the flames.

The emergency crews eventually had to get out when the roof of the property started to collapse.

Photographs taken in the aftermath of the fire show the building was "completely destroyed".

The building after the fire.
The building after the fire.

Prosecutor Andrew Espley told the court: "We don't say Mr Bell intended as much damage as was caused.

"His intention was maybe to destroy the property belonging to the tenant."

Mr Espley said the fire had a "significant impact" on the emergency services and it was a "massive blaze".

The court heard the tenant, who had no contents insurance, lost £10,000 worth of property and said in a victim statement: "My life was changed forever going forward.

"Not only did I lose what I worked so hard to build, myself, staff and our community lost their jobs and belongings.

"I paid customers compensation out of my savings."

The tenant said he was even accused of starting the fire himself and was subjected to accusations and online trolling.

Bell, 49, of Foundry Row, Coxhoe, Durham, admitted arson and has been jailed for 21 months.

Remains of the building before it was levelled.
Remains of the building before it was levelled.

Judge Robert Spragg said: "Firefighters called to large fires such as this are always in danger.

"There must be an element of deterrence.

"In my judgement, deliberate setting of a fire in circumstances such as this, leading to massive damage and attendance of fire officers who attend buildings at great personal risk, means appropriate punishment can only be achieved by immediate custody."

Bell's "henchman" Terry McEwen, who did work for him, was there when the fire was started and drove Bell away from the scene, admitted assisting an offender.

McEwen, 51, of Lydia House, Market Place, Hexham, Northumberland, was sentenced to nine months, suspended for 12 months, with 80 hours unpaid work.

Judge Bell said McEwen had acted "under instruction" and added: "Clearly the offence would not have happened if it had not been driven by Mr Bell."

Susannah Proctor, defending, said Bell was using cocaine at the time but has not taken illegal substances since.

Police the scene of the fire.
Police the scene of the fire.
Miss Proctor added: "He has lived his life as a hard working man, working in various businesses, running successful businesses for a number of years."

Adam Birkby said McEwen is a hard worker who is in good employment that takes him around the country.

