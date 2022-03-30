Bus stop drunk who 'missed his stop' fined after making threats

Police found Wayne Garbutt, 35, with a bottle of rum in his bag after they were called to the bus station at the Galleries in Washington.

Also on hand was a security guard who was trying to deal with Garbutt, of Abbotsford Road, Felling, Gateshead, and a passenger.

Garbutt swore and shouted and made threats to smash the face in of one of the men present, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Galleries in Washington.

Would-be passenger Garbutt did finally get a lift – but only to a police station after being arrested.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said the defendant was handcuffed and led away during the incident at 12.05am on Thursday, February 24.

Magistrates heard Garbutt had contacted the court before his planned date with justice, only to say he would not come as it was a “waste of time”.

Mr Anderson added: “An officer had cause to attend the bus station at the Galleries.

“The X1 bus was at its stand and there was a male who appeared to be pointing at the driver, and shouting.

“He had a plastic bag in his other hand. Another passenger was there, as was a security guard.

“The defendant said that he would smash someone’s face in. He was asked by the police officer to move away.

“As the officer spoke to the driver, he could hear Mr Garbutt continue to shout and swear.

“It appears he had missed his stop. He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“His eyes were glazed, he was slurring his words and he was unsteady on his feet.

“The officer removed the plastic bag and looked inside, there was a bottle of rum in it.

“Mr Garbutt was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody. There’s not a lot of contrition.”

Kay Gilbert, chair of the bench, said the charge of drunk and disorderly against Garbutt had been proven in his absence.

She confirmed he would be fined £220 for the offence, due to the language he used against the bus driver.

He must also pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge, all within 28 days.