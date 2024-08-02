Bus company manager loses job after drink-driving in Jaguar on A690

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bus firm boss suffering personal and professional stresses has lost his job after drinking to forget – then getting behind the wheel.

Phillip Barnfather, 42, has been dismissed from his managerial role for what his solicitor told a court was a “moment of madness”.

Barnfather, of The Avenue, Hetton, drank two pints with a pal amid his recent troubles on Thursday, June 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They included worries around his workload and bereavement caused by the sudden loss of three close family members.

He set off for home in his Jaguar motor but raised police concerns by swerving across lanes of the dual carriageway A690 – then stumbled out.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said the defendant – a bus driver before his promotion - gave a positive roadside breath test and was arrested.

Magistrates told Barnfather the consequences of his actions could have been “catastrophic” – and banned him from the roads for 15 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Coulson added: “At approximately 10.10pm police saw a Jaguar being driven westbound on the approach to the A19.

“Their attention was drawn due to the speed it was being driven as it approached the roundabout with the A690.

“Lane discipline was poor, with the vehicle swerving across the road. They indicated for it to pull over.

“The driver exited, stumbling out of the door. An officer immediately thought the driver was drunk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A roadside breath test was positive. This gentleman has no previous convictions.”

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Barnfather pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He gave a reading of 53mcg of alcohol in breath, against a legal limit of 35mcg.

Matthew Simpson, defending, said Barnfather had suffered several recent family losses and endured a heavy workload.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Mr Barnfather is a man of previous good character – no convictions, and he’s never been in trouble.

“This was very much a moment of madness in the context of Mr Barnfather’s life.

“He explains to me that on the day in question, he’d been out with a friend and had a couple of pints.

“As a consequence of this, he’s lost his job. He’s already been punished for this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The irony won’t be lost on the court that he was a professional driver for Go Ahead for four or five years.

“He was professional in that job and was promoted to a managerial job. He has lost his job.”

Magistrates also fined Barnfather £80, with £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.