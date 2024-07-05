Burned out car has removed from Tunstall Hills in Sunderland
A police investigation was been launched after disorder broke out in the area on June 1, with what reportedly youths setting off fireworks and setting fire to the car.
Footage posted on social media showed a blue car parked on a hill with flames coming out of the bonnet and door, as well as youngsters holding rocket fireworks and setting them off from out of their hands.
The Echo understands that the burned out car was removed from the scene on July 5. The location of the vehicle and the resources needed meant it couldn't be removed any sooner.
Inspector Ash Hopper, of Northumbria Police, said after the incident: "We understand and recognise the impact that the anti-social behaviour of a minority has on our wider communities.
"We will not tolerate this type of behaviour and a full investigation – with the support from our partners - has been launched."
"We would continue to ask members of the public to contact us with any information or concerns about anti-social behaviour via the Report it page of our website or by calling 101.”