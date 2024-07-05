Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A car set ablaze beside Tunstall Hills in early June has now been removed.

The car was destroyed in Early June. | SIlksworth Labour

A police investigation was been launched after disorder broke out in the area on June 1, with what reportedly youths setting off fireworks and setting fire to the car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage posted on social media showed a blue car parked on a hill with flames coming out of the bonnet and door, as well as youngsters holding rocket fireworks and setting them off from out of their hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo understands that the burned out car was removed from the scene on July 5. The location of the vehicle and the resources needed meant it couldn't be removed any sooner.

Inspector Ash Hopper, of Northumbria Police, said after the incident: "We understand and recognise the impact that the anti-social behaviour of a minority has on our wider communities.

"We will not tolerate this type of behaviour and a full investigation – with the support from our partners - has been launched."