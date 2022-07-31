Loading...
Chmielewski, 40, of of Kennilworth Court, Washington, admitted burglary, handling stolen computer goods and five charges of theft from Sainsbury's in Washington. Miss Recorder Emma Smith sentenced him to 21 months behind bars.

Burglary, threats to kill and affray - 22 people jailed in July for offences in and around Sunderland

The courts have been busy during July.

By Kevin Clark
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 4:55 am

Here are 22 people jailed during the month.

They were all sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

1. Peter Robinson

Robinson, 35, of Salem Hill, Sunderland, admitted attempted robbery and was jailed for six years and nine months

2. Stephen McEvoy

McEvoy, of no fixed address, admitted five charges of making threats to kill and was sentenced to 20 months behind bars

3. Kevin Sayers

Sayers, 36, of Hendon Burn Avenue, Hendon, pleaded guilty to two charges each of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance at South Tynesdie Magistrates Court. He was jailed for eight weeks for the first drive ban charge and six weeks for the second, to run consecutively. He was also disqualified from driving for 35 months

4. Joseph Smith

Smith, 37, of Brackenfield Road, Durham, appeared at Durham Crown Court charged with arranging to facilitate the commission of a child sex offence and was jailed for two years and placed on the sex offenders register

