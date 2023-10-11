News you can trust since 1873
Burglars caused damaged at University of Sunderland by stealing copper piping

The were brought before the court

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:48 BST- 2 min read
Two crooks who took a degree of risk in stealing from a Sunderland University building claimed they had a watertight alibi when nabbed, a court heard.

Wayne Stephenson, 36, and Karl Stone, 30, told security staff they had only entered under-construction Block 27 after spotting it from the roadside being flooded.

In fact, Stephenson, of Helvellyn Road, Hillview, and Stone, of Garnett Street, Pallion, had caused the water damage by removing pricey copper piping.

Their bungling break-in antics at the Chester Road facility, late on Thursday, September 21, inflicted a total of £2,000 of damage and repair costs.

Both pleaded guilty to a charge of non-dwelling burglary when they appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Stone was jailed for four months, suspended for 18 months, and Stephenson will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, November 8.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said: “It involves a block belonging to Sunderland University. Security staff became aware of two men inside.

“Staff have found that copper piping has been removed, causing significant damage to that block, which was undergoing renovation and was unoccupied.”

Magistrates were told their pair inflicted damage of £200 to a door, £250 from flooding and £1,000 to piping.

It also cost the university £600 to rush out a plumber and two other repairmen for emergency work.

Stephenson has 37 previous convictions, including being jailed for four years in 2011 for burglary.

Stone has 12 previous convictions, including some for dishonesty and a last in 2012 for drug possession.

Syed Ahmed, defending both men, said Stone was easily influenced by others, in part due to suffering learning difficulties.

He added: “He says that on this night, they had been travelling into Sunderland, along Chester Road and noticed that the building was being flooded.

“He is ashamed. This offence is somewhat out of character.”

Mr Ahmed said the court would need a report into Stephenson’s offending to be compiled before he could be sentenced.

Magistrates also made Stone subject to 25 rehabilitation days and an eight-week 7pm to 7am electronically monitored curfew.

They ordered he pays the university £1,000 compensation.

Stephenson was granted bail on condition he does not enter any Sunderland University building.

