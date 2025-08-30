Burglars caught after stopping at Starbucks following vape warehouse raid

Swan Industrial Estate Washington Picture: Google Streetview

Four travelling burglars were caught when they stopped off at a Starbucks after a £50,000 vape warehouse raid.

The married owners of a company at Swan Industrial Estate in Washington, Tyne and Wear, where £5m vapes and related items are stocked, had been alerted by their security system that there were potential intruders in the early hours of February 24.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the couple drove to the business premises and saw a white van outside, being loaded with stock from their firm and a blue van being driven away.

Prosecutor Stuart Graham told the court the blue van returned to the scene and almost hit the husband when he got out of his car to check what was going on.

Mr Graham said: "He believed the van had been driven directly at him and if he hadn't jumped out of the way of the vehicle he would have been seriously injured."

The court heard the blue van and the people in it have never been traced.

But the white van and its occupants, Iranian nationals Carlo Ramhane, Rebvar Saghezi, Dlshad Kalke and Mohammed Namq, were collared when they stopped off at a Starbucks coffee shop as they headed back to the North West of England after the high value break-in.

Mr Graham said police had set off to trace the vans and added: "At around 6am they saw the vehicle, a Vauxhall Vivaro on the A168 southbound in the carpark of a Starbucks.

"There was a group of four males around it, that being these defendants.

"They were not forthcoming with information."

The court heard Ramhane was carrying black gloves and a snood and when officers searched the van they found a crow bar, bolt cutters and £1,600 worth of vapes.

The woman owner said she feels anxious and fearful that her firm, where £3,600 damage was caused and £46,000 stock taken, will be targeted again

Ramhane, 23, of Ashfield Road, Rochdale, Saghezi, 29, of Ings Lane, Rochdale, Kalke, 34, of no fixed address and Namq, 26 of McCormack Avenue, St Helens, all admitted burglary.

The court heard Namq has recently been granted leave to remain in the UK for five years, Kalke has "no immigration status" and the status of the other two men was not referred to.

Ramhane was sentenced to 16 months suspended for 21 months with 130 hours unpaid work, Saghezi to 18 months suspended for 21 months with 150 hours, Kalke to 20 months suspended for 21 months with 170 hours and Namq to 20 months suspended for 21 months with 170 hours.

All four men have spent time in custody, have no criminal record in the UK and have been assessed as a low risk of re-offending.