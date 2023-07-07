Burglars behind bars after victim's daughter posts pics from Australia

Two burglars are behind bars after their victim's daughter turned supersleuth from the other side of the world.

The householder had been confronted by two raiders who had smashed their way into her home in South Tyneside and stole her belongings.

Ross Clancy (left) and Anthony Coyles were jailed for three years at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting burglary. (Pic: Northumbria Police)

During the terrifying raid she was pushed out of the way so the intruders could make their escape, although she bravely tried to cling on to one of them.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman took screenshots of the burglars from her CCTV and sent them to her daughter in Australia who then turned to the internet and circulated their images in a bid to track down the strangers who had targeted her mum.

The court heard she posted the pictures online and entered them onto "South Shields crime" page on Facebook, where they were seen by chance by a probation worker, who recognised them as Anthony Coyles and Ross Clancy.

Coyles, 50, of Newburn Crescent, Houghton, Sunderland, and Clancy, 37, of no fixed address, who both have criminal records, admitted burglary and have today, Friday, July 7, both been jailed for three years.

Mr Recorder Christopher Williams said the victim was "shocked and angry" at being targeted and has been left feeling vulnerable in her home.

The judge said: "It's an invasion, literally, of her privacy."

Prosecutor Kelly Sherif told the court the victim had been at home on an afternoon in March and heard 'thumping noises' from the front of the house.

Miss Sherif said: "She went to investigate the noise and saw her front door was open and the frame appeared to be splintered, the lock was on the floor in the porch.

"The victim heard voices and Clancy appeared at the top of the stairs and ran down towards her, along with the co-defendant Coyles, who ran from the property.

"She stood in front of the defendant Clancy and he swung his arm and pushed the victim out of the way. The victim tried to grab his arm but he managed to escape her grasp and fled the property."

The court heard a 9ct gold bangle, £400 cash and a Radley purse were taken during the raid.

Miss Sherif added: "The complainant sent stills from her CCTV to her daughter in Australia, who then circulated them on social media site Facebook and they were placed on a South Shields Crime page."

"The defendants Coyles and Clancy were recognised by a member of the probation service, who notified the police."

Lorraine Mustard, defending Coyles, said his life has involved 'offence, prison, offence, prison'.

Miss Mustard added: "He is exhausted by the revolving door.

"He wants help. He can't do it on his own."

Vic Laffey, defending Clancy, said: "He had lapsed into his old habit of taking drugs.