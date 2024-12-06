Burglar who targeted vulnerable Sunderland homes jailed after fleeing to south coast

A burglar who targeted properties in Sunderland before fleeing to the south coast has been jailed.

Adam Crawford attempted to escape justice after targeting vulnerable members of Wearside and Tyneside between August 23 and September 4 (2024).

The 38-year-old carried out six burglaries across the Silksworth area of Sunderland and the Heaton and Jesmond areas of Newcastle.

Adam Crawford. | Dorset Police.

Crawford, of no fixed abode, fled the North East but was soon traced to the Bournemouth area of Dorset and arrested in the early hours of September 9.

He was subsequently charged with six counts of burglary, and pleaded guilty to all offences at Bournemouth Crown Court in October.

Crawford was also convicted of three further burglary offences and going equipped for burglary for offences committed in the Plymouth area.

Nine burglary and fraud offences in the North East were also taken into consideration, and Crawford was jailed for seven years and four months when he appeared before the same court on Wednesday, November 27.

Following his sentencing, Inspector Ashley Hopper, of Northumbria Police, said: “Burglary is an awful and invasive crime which can sadly leave victims feeling unsafe in the comfort of their own homes.

“Crawford repeatedly targeted the most vulnerable members of our communities before trying to avoid justice by fleeing to the other side of the country.

“However, thanks to some superb work and co-operation from our officers, we were quickly able to track him down.”

Insp Hopper added: “We understand the concerns these offences will have raised in our communities, and I am confident the lengthy custodial sentence now facing Crawford will provide some reassurance.

“This conviction proves we will act on information reported and do everything in our power to bring those responsible for this kind of criminality to justice.”

Northumbria Police have three dedicated burglary teams based across the North East who are tasked with reviewing every break-in, pursuing perpetrators and working with colleagues to help prevent further offences from taking place.

Anyone who sees something suspicious in their area can send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function and report forms on their website.