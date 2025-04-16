Burglar who targeted three Sunderland homes jailed after leaving victims traumatised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A burglar who left victims traumatised when he targeted three Sunderland houses in the space of a few hours has been put behind bars.

One householder woke up to find hooded Bradley Marshall, who was carrying a stolen cordless drill, just feet away from where he was sleeping on February 11 (2025).

Shortly before that Marshall had tried to get into a house on the same road but was scared away by dogs barking.

And 15 minutes earlier he was caught attempting to raid another house a few streets away.

At Newcastle Crown Court today (April 16) Marshall, 20, of Killmory Walk, Hartlepool, admitted burglary and two attempted burglaries and was jailed for 18 months.

Prosecutor Mairi Clancy told the court Marshall, who has 12 burglaries and attempted burglaries on his record, had tried to get into a house on Twickenham Road in Sunderland at 3.40am but was disturbed by the sound of her dogs barking.

Marshall, who had tried to get into an outhouse window that linked to the main part of the home, was "scared off" by the animals.

However, the victim said she was left with a "significant feeling of unease", it is constantly on her mind, and her child was also affected.

At 5.55am a neighbour in the same street, who had gone to sleep on his sofa, woke to find Marshall in the room.

Miss Clancy said: "He initially thought it was his son and said, 'What are you doing son?', then realised it was not his son.

"He saw the defendant was holding a cordless drill, it belonged to the complainant and had a light on it and his statement describes the defendant using the light on the drill to look around.

"The complainant sat up and shouted 'get out of my house' and the defendant ran away, out of the living room and out of the front door."

In an impact statement, that victim said he was left "extremely shaken" and added: "How dare he enter my home."

The court heard by 6.10am on that same morning Marshall was caught trying to get into a house on Taunton Road.

Miss Clancy said the occupant had been coming downstairs when he noticed the front door handle moving up and down, like someone was trying to get in.

Miss Clancy added: "He then saw the defendant in the back garden. The defendant was pulling on the kitchen window, trying to get it open."

Marshall told the victim he was looking for somewhere to go as he had hurt his hand then ran off claiming he had done "nowt wrong".

Calum McNicholas, defending, said Marshall has a history of drug use and was exposed to criminality at a young age.

Mr McNicholas said Marshall has been working to address his problems while on remand, has enrolled on courses and has a chance of employment.