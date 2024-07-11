Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wandering burglar caused shock when found in the kitchen of a church’s community centre by a female morning class instructor, a court heard.

David Howe, 56, who had committed what police described as a “messy search” at Haver Hall, part of St Nicholas Church, Bishopwearmouth, fled when confronted.

Howe, of High Street, Easington Lane, was soon caught but denied causing damage to a window which allowed him entry on Saturday, July 6.

He insisted he had slept outside overnight after abandoning a 10-mile walk from Newcastle to Sunderland city centre to meet a woman.

But he admitted being inside the building in the hope of finding items to make a cup of tea to warm himself up, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said: “The defendant was in the kitchen of the community centre.

“A lady was shocked to find a smashed window and asked the male, who she didn’t know, what had happened.

“He said it looked like a burglary and said he had contacted the police. That was a lie. She contacted the police, and he made off.

“She gave police a description, and he was found on a grass verge nearby. He said he didn’t smash the window but accepts being there.

“The crown can’t prove he smashed the window or how he gained entry. Nothing was taken and limited damage was caused.

“Officers said there had been a messy search. There was a class that was meant to have happened which was cancelled.”

Howe, who has 30 previous convictions from 79 offences, pleaded guilty to a charge of a burglary with intent to steal.

He was jailed for 12 months in January last year for burglary and was last before a court in June for causing criminal damage.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “He was walking from Newcastle to Sunderland to meet a lady at Park Lane at noon.

“He started the journey very late evening or early morning. He got to the church and fell asleep on a bench.

“He woke freezing cold and saw the smashed window. He intended to make a cup of tea if he could find the right equipment.

“He has spent 48 hours in police custody. His record of offending has diminished. He has some chronic health issues.”

Magistrates sentenced Howe to a six-month conditional discharge, with £85 court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.