Burglar rugby tackled by pastor after breaking into Sunderland church before wedding

A burglar got more than he bargained for when he broke one of the ten commandments in trying to steal from a Sunderland church.

John Campbell, 56, suffered the wrath of the pastor, who rugby tackled him as he tried to flee - and was restrained further by a passing Good Samaritan.

Campbell, of Fulwell Road, Fulwell, appeared with a bruised face in a court dock a day later, the result of coming off the worst, it was said.

New Springs City Church. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

Described as a prolific burglar, he was jailed for six months for attempting to pinch from New Springs City Church, also in Fulwell Road.

He was spotted inside by Pastor Nathan Weaver at 6.40am on Sunday, September 24, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Campbell ran into the car park to escape but was hauled over by the churchman, with passer-by David Clark stepping in.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur, said: “Mr Weaver is the reverend of this church. He says he arrived to get matters sorted for a wedding.

“He noticed that a window overlooking the terrace was broken and he went to the main window and noticed a male looking into the church.

“He then challenged the defendant, who made off. He says he ran across the car park and apprehended him, and took him to the ground.

“He describes the defendant as trying to take items from the floor, including bricks, and trying to assault him.

“The reverend managed to restrain him and used force to restrain him. Mr Clark, who was the third person, sees that there’s a scuffle and helps the reverend.

“There’s a smashed window to the church and some items had been moved near to the exit of the church, including several pairs of wireless headphones.

“I would describe the defendant as a prolific burglar. The majority of his offences are dishonesty offences.”

In a statement to the court, Pastor Weaver described his upset at the church being targeted and that a window had been boarded up ahead of the wedding.

Pastor Nathan Weaver.

Campbell pleaded guilty to charges of trespass with intent to steal and common assault against the pastor.

He struck while subject to an 18-month community order, imposed in May on charges including burglary, attempting to steal and assault of an emergency worker.

The Probation Service told the hearing Campbell had failed to engage with the requirements of the order and was in breach of its terms.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “Mr Campbell says that he had gone past the church and saw an open door and had a quick look.

“He noticed that there was food and he has gone home and picked up gloves, and has gone back. He had no food in his house.

“He’s gone into the church a second time, which is when the reverend has seen him, and he’s then tackled.

“He says that he meant no harm but he accepts how it must have looked. He has bruises to his eye, and cuts, from the incident. He came off worst.

“This offence was borne of desperation. He’s had his quota from the food banks and had nowhere else to get food.”

Magistrates jailed Campbell for six months for burglary and three weeks for assault, to run concurrently.

They also revoked his community order and resentenced him to eight weeks’ jail, also to run concurrently.