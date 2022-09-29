Burglar raided Sunderland restaurant, then stripped when police went to arrest him

William Trotter broke into the 'Venice' Italian eatery in High Street West, Sunderland city centre, and stole alcohol worth £213, as well as causing £250 damage to a window, in April, 2022.He was recognised by police from CCTV footage and when officers went to arrest him in May 2022 he removed his clothing then kicked out at a sergeant before he was detained.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he was interviewed he denied he was the burglar and was released while the investigation continued.

Prosecutor Paul Cross told the court how on August 19, 2022, Trotter broke into Media Savvy, a Community Interest Company in Norfolk Street, in the Sunniside area in the city, where he stole tools and equipment.

Venice was one of the businesses targeted by Trotter. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

On August 24 he broke into Yuvraaj Restaurant, an Indian eatery in Douro Terrace, Ashbrooke, and took £800 worth of spirits.

Then, on August 27, 2002, he went back to the Venice Restaurant and left the owner another £750 out of pocket.

Trotter, 41, of no fixed address, admitted four charges of burglary and one of assaulting an emergency worker when he appeared before the court.

He was due to be sentenced today but Mr Recorder Mark Guiliani adjourned the case as prosecutors say over £11,000 worth of property was taken from Media Savvy, whereas Trotter claims it was nearer £3,000 worth.

