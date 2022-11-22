Paul Williams crept into the pensioner's house in Sunderland in the early hours of the morning in November 2020 and took her television, iPad, phone and keys to her car, which he drove off in. Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim had been disturbed by noises at around 3.30am but convinced herself it was just the wind so went back to sleep.

Prosecutor John Crawford told the court: "In the morning she found the sliding doors in her conservatory were open and items had been taken."

The court heard Williams had taken the woman's Fiat Punto, which was worth around £8,000, as well as the £350 worth of belongings from inside thehouse. The car was later found dumped in another part of the city.

Paul Williams.

Mr Crawford told the court: "The incident has really shaken her. She is very angry someone has come into her house and stolen her possessions."

Williams, of no fixed address, who has a criminal record, admitted burglary. Prosecutors accepted the pensioner was not specifically targeted due to her vulnerability.

Williams also pleaded guilty to burglary at another house in the city in August last year, where property including a handbag and bank cards were stolen when the victim was also asleep at the time.

Rachel Hedworth, defending, said said Williams had a troubled upbringing and was introduced to drugs at a young age. Miss Hedworth said Williams has accepted help while in custody on remand and is remorseful for the offences.

