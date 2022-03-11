Burglar left blood inside fish and chip shop while pinching charity box

Dylan Newall’s DNA was matched to blood found at the rear of the Silver Grid outlet in Newbottle Street, Houghton.

When confronted with the evidence of his break in on Thursday, July 1, Newall, 26, of Grindon Lane, Thorney Close, claimed he was a takeaway regular.

But South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard only staff had permission to access the back room where his blood was found.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Five weeks earlier, on Thursday, June 24, he was caught on CCTV in the backyard of a property in nearby Balfour Street.

The court was told the only way in was through a locked gate - or by climbing an 8ft high wall.

Newall has now been warned by a judge he could be jailed when sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, March 16.

Of the burglary, prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said: “The owner locked up at 8pm and received a call at 9.11pm to say the shutters had been damaged.

“He found damage to the shutters and to a door. There was a splatter of blood in the rear.

“It was only later that he realised that the charity box had been taken.

“The blood was taken for analysis, and it was matched to the defendant.

“He initially said that he had been in the takeaway as a customer, but the blood was found at the rear in an area where only staff can go.”

Newall pleaded guilty to burglary, being found in an enclosed premises, and failing to comply with a community order.

The court heard he was awaiting assessment by a drug and alcohol support service.

Deputy District Judge Jayne Bryan adjourned the hearing for that assessment, and granted Newall conditional bail.

She told him: “I’ve heard details of this case and I make it clear that you are in real danger of an immediate custodial sentence.”

Newall was granted bail on condition he abides by a 7pm to 7am curfew and avoids prosecution witnesses.