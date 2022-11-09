William Jackson, also known as Billy, died at the Sunderland Royal Hospital last September after he was "deliberately targeted" by raiders.

Billy, 71, suffered from a number of pre-existing health problems and was found unconscious by his neighbour after the break-in at his home in Washington.

He was taken to hospital where he died after a series of further cardiac arrests.

The case was dealt with at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutors said Billy, who struggled to walk more than a few yards before becoming out of breath, died "because of the stress caused by being the victim of the burglary".

Sarah Daniel, 34, of Waterloo Walk, also Washington, was convicted of manslaughter, conspiracy to burgle Mr Jackson and an earlier aggravated burglary after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

She has been jailed for a total of 20 years, including a 13-year term for the raid at Mr Jackson's home and seven years for the earlier offence.

Leanne English, 40, of Waterloo Walk, who waited outside Mr Jackson's home while her partner Daniel went in, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary against Mr Jackson and common assault on an earlier victim.

Sarah Daniel.

She had been jailed for five years and five months.

Prosecutors said English was involved in the planning and aftermath of the raid.

Judge Penny Moreland said the women had agreed together to burgle Mr Jackson and said: "You targeted a vulnerable victim, you chose to burgle him precisely because you could, without fear of him harming you in anyway."

The judge said Mr Jackson's tragic death was "premature" and as a result of the offending against him.

Billy Jackson.

Judge Moreland added: "No sentence can bring Mr Jackson back and no sentence can ease the grief caused to his family and friends by your offending."

In an impact statement, Mr Jackson's partner Linda Ord, 76, said: "As a result of my Billy's death I am left devastated and heartbroken.

"He was more than a boyfriend, he was my soulmate.

"I feel like I had known him all of my life and grew up with him, even though I had only been with him nine years.

Leanne English.

"We got on like a house on fire, we were meant to be."

Ms Ord said she finds life hard without Billy, no longer wants to eat and has lost weight since his death.

She added: "I don't see a future and don't want another boyfriend.

"I used to see him every day, morning and night and that has been taken from me.

"I have a picture of us together in my living room and I kiss it morning and night. This is all I have now, memories of a wonderful man and soulmate."

Mr Jackson's nephew David Jackson, who spoke on behalf of his whole family, said they have been devastated by his death.

David Bulmer.

Mr Jackson said: "I am still deeply upset that my uncle has been robbed of his life. We are heartbroken and still trying to heal.

"We miss him so much, we have struggled to come to terms with what has happened and we have had to endure a trial, which brought about extra stress.

"I hope we can have justice and Billy can finally rest in peace."

Mr Jackson said the family's lives were "turned upside down" by the loss and added: "Uncle Billy was living his best and happiest years of his life.

"He had met Linda and I've never known him be as happy in the whole of my life.

"He had just come back from a holiday to Blackpool and had planned another trip to Blackpool. He was planning the next few months of his life.

"He had many more years on his clock to make even more memories with people he loved.

"Our uncle's life was cut short with a despicable act.

"He should have passed peacefully in his favourite chair, just how he always wanted to.

"As a family no sentence will be good enough."

The court heard Billy was targeted because he was known to sell cigarettes and tobacco, which he kept in his home.

Prosecutor Jamie Hill QC told the court at the trial: "Mr Jackson was 71 years of age and lived in the Concord area of Washington at Hertburn Gardens.

"He had a number of health issues, not least an advanced heart condition. He had diabetes and issues with mobility."

The court heard it was the cigarettes and tobacco that drew the attention to his flat on September 24 last year.

Mr Hill told the court that it was Mr Jackson's neighbour's dog who raised the alarm as he began barking.

He said: "(The neighbour) said he found him slumped on the kitchen floor and unconscious.

"He had suffered a cardiac arrest, he called 999.

"Eventually paramedics arrived and they managed to keep Mr Jackson alive until they reached the Sunderland Royal.

"He died in the early hours of the next morning after a series of further cardiac arrests."

Mr Hill told jurors it was the prosecution's case the pensioner died because he was subjected to "that stressful ordeal".

Mr Hill said: "He died because of the stress caused by being the victim of the burglary."

Daniel and David Bulmer, 20, of Bramston Way in Washington, were also convicted of an aggravated burglary at the address of Barry Clark the week before the tragedy.Daniel was convicted of two counts of fraud by false representation and English convicted of common assault against Mr Clark, who was a neighbour of Daniel and English.

The court heard the women had originally befriended Mr Clark, who lived alone after he relocated to the region.

Mr Hill said that on on the evening of September 17, days before Mr Jackson was targeted, Bulmer and Daniel attended Mr Clark's address where they took cash, a mobile phone and a bank card while armed with a baseball bat, which Bulmer used to strike him on the leg.

The common assault charge against English occurred a few months prior, on June 18, after she held up Mr Clark's arm in a nearby underpass while Daniel stole his wallet.

She later used a card to withdraw £290 from a cash machine on two separate occasions.

Bulmer has been jailed for seven years for the aggravated burglary.

The court heard Daniel had a "terrible upbringing" and was introduced to class A drugs at the age of 12 or earlier.

English had a "chronic" drug problem which she has worked to deal with.

And Bulmer, who has no previous convctions had a "chaotic" lifestyle and was "immature" but has family support and hopes to find work after his release.

The court heard a "need for money and severe drug addiction" were at the heart of the offences.

Detective Sergeant Steve Brown, of Northumbria Police, praised the family for their “amazing bravery, strength and resolve” shown throughout the last 14 months.

He said: “No sentence today could have taken away the pain and anguish felt by Mr Jackson’s loved ones.

“They should be incredibly proud of the way they have held themselves, showing such amazing bravery, strength and resolve throughout, as the full facts of this case were laid out during an extensive trial.

“I am pleased that both Daniel and English have both been convicted for their parts in Mr Jackson’s death, and I sincerely hope today can offer his family some comfort.

“Billy was a vulnerable man who should have been safe inside his home. Instead, he was preyed upon by two women who wanted to burgle him – all for some tobacco and cigarettes.