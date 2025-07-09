Burglar jailed after scuffle with victim who found him in his car

A burglar caught red handed in his victim’s car before threatening to burn it out when he was challenged has been jailed.

Tiyron Ophield was caught in the vehicle in the victim’s driveway in Peterlee in the early hours of April 23.

Tiyron Ophield, 20. | Durham Constabulary.

The shocked owner dragged the 20-year-old from the car and a scuffle ensued, leaving the victim with a finger injury that required surgery.

Ophield, who is from Hartlepool, made off, leaving behind a bag filled with items stolen from other addresses that same night.

The police were called and an officer was speaking with the victim when Ophield returned to the scene.

He was chased down whilst trying to get away over a wall and subsequently injured two officers and the victim’s wife.

Ophield, of Hartlepool, also tried to escape when he was taken to hospital for minor injuries he sustained.

He was subsequently charged with nine offences including burglary, assault, assault on an emergency worker, threatening to damage or destroy property, handling stolen goods and escaping from lawful custody.

On Friday (July 4) at Durham Crown Court, Ophield was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Detective Inspector Darren Wild, of Peterlee CID, said: “Burglary has devastating consequences, not just in what is taken but for victims’ sense of safety which is why we will not tolerate criminals such as Ophield.

“Officers worked hard to make sure Ophield was charged with all offences and hopefully knowing he is now behind bars gives his victims some peace of mind.”