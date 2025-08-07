Burglar jailed after robbing house just hours after owner died

A burglar who broke into a man’s home just hours after he died has been jailed.

Mark Hunt broke into the property in Easington on the evening of Sunday, April 24 last year (2024) – just hours after the occupant was tragically found dead earlier that day.

Mark Hunt. | Durham Constabulary

Police officers from Durham Constabulary attended the incident where they saw Hunt running away from the scene.

They gave chase and caught the 41-year-old, who was found to be carrying the victim’s bank cards and medication.

He was arrested and taken into custody, where he was later charged with burglary.

Hunt, of Peterlee, admitted the offence and following a hearing at Durham Crown Court was jailed for two years and four months.

PC Josh Kirby, from Peterlee Volume Crime Team, led the investigation. He said: “This was a deeply upsetting incident for the victim’s family who, after just losing their son, then had to deal with the additional trauma of someone breaking into his home and stealing his possessions.

“I hope Hunt uses his time in prison to reflect on his despicable actions and the hurt he has caused his victim’s family.”