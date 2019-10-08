Burglar jailed after causing more than £5,000 damage in three-hour rooftop stand-off

Edwin Loughlin, who was carrying an axe, ripped pipework out of a house that was ready to be rented out on Caroline Street, Hetton, on August 27.

The 23-year-old climbed up the building when he saw the police arrive and then ran across rooftops while throwing debris down onto the street.

Newcastle Crown Court heard four vehicles, including two police vehicles, were damaged during the incident and the cost to replace and repair the pipework at the burgled house was £4,850.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch told the court Loughlin was "abusive and aggressive" when he got up onto the roof.

Mr Bunch said: "He almost immediately started removing items from the roof of the property and throwing them down in the direction of police officers.

"Because of the risk to the wider public, a cordon had to be put in place in order to keep back members of the public, whose presence, it seems, was exacerbating the defendant's mood.

"The defendant remained on the roof for the next three or so hours, during which time he continued to throw down tiles from the roofs."

The court heard one police car window was smashed, which cost £700 to replace, and a police van and two cars belonging to residents were damaged.

One of the cars was completely written off.

Loughlin, of Caroline Street, pleaded guilty to burglary, having an axe, damaging property and affray.

Judge Robert Spragg sentenced Loughlin to 21 months behind bars.

The judge told him: "You were abusing officers, moving along rooftops, throwing down things in the direction of the officers.

"You remained there for three hours or so.

"You narrowly missed police officers and struck police cars.

"Damage was caused to civilians' cars.

"You threatened officers from the position that you were in."

Jamie Adams, defending, said Loughlin turned to drink and drugs to cope with his troubled past and has become trapped in a "vicious cycle" but has good support from his family.