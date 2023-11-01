Sunderland burglar causes hundreds of pounds of damage after ripping boiler from wall
Significant water damage was also caused.
A burglar ripped a boiler from a wall and caused water damage at a house undergoing renovation.
Anthony Davison targeted a four-bedroom home in Beechwood Street, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, which was being refurbished before a new tenant moved in.
Newcastle Crown Court heard Davison caused “significant damage” when he removedthe boiler and water was left leaking out into the property.
The damage was discovered when an estate agent who was handling the private rental visited the house in May.
The court heard Davison was linked to the burglary through a fingerprint found at the scene.
Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw said the cost of the damage was around £250 and the home owners were caused stress and inconvenience.
Davison, 33, of Lumley Street, Sunderland, who has 68 previous convictions and was on a suspended sentence for another burglary at the time, admitted burglary.
Judge Tim Gittins told Davison: “Your actions caused some significant damageand water leaking caused further damage.”
Judge Gittins activated 18 weeks of the previous suspended prison term, which Davison has already served on remand and imposed eight months, suspended for 18months, with rehabilitation requirements for the current offence.
The judge said Davison has vowed to step away from the “vicious cycle ofcommitting crime because you are addicted to drugs” and wants a different life.