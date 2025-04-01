Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bungling burglar who targeted student houses and stole women’s underwear has been jailed after leaving behind his prison identiry card.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

49-year-old Barry Lowery broke into properties in Summerville, John Street, Hawthorn Terrace and Laburnum Avenue in Durham City, where he stole items including women’s underwear, electronic devices and money.

Barry Lowery. | Durham Constabulary.

Durham Crown Court heard how Lowery targeted the properties when many students had travelled home for Christmas and also stole “irreplaceable and sentimental” items of jewellery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Lowery, who Durham Constabulary described as a career burglar, left the behind a snapped prison identity card, from a previous stint inside, on the window ledge of one of the properties he was exiting.

As well as leaving behind part of his identity card, Lowery was also confronted by one of his victims in her bedroom, who later positively identified him.

Lowery was arrested and charged with four burglaries and remanded into custody.

He appeared at Durham Crown Court on Friday, March 28, where he pleaded guilty to the offences and was jailed for seven years and four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also handed a conditional discharge for possessing a controlled drug.

Following the sentencing, PC Mike White, who led the investigation said: “Lowery is a despicable criminal who is clearly never going to change.

“However, we hope this lengthy custodial sentence gives the public some peace of mind now he’s back behind bars.”

Detective Sergeant Ryan Harrison added: “Lowery targeted student properties in Durham City stealing a significant number of items, including those of sentimental value that can never be replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sentence should serve as a reminder to would-be burglars that they will be caught and face the consequences.

“I would like to thank all the victims, especially the brave victim who identified him after confronting him in her bedroom.

“I would also like to remind people to keep their windows and doors locked and secured at all times and if you see something suspicious, please report it.”