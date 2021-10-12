'Bully' wiped blood on stranger's clothing and demanded cash from teens

Kallan Hamilton, who was drunk and carrying a bottle of clear liquid, approached two males and a female as they walked along Wormhill Terrace in Washington, and shouted "give me your money, now".

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 19-year-old, who had cuts on his hands which were bleeding, started to "fist pump" one of the teens on the chest, which transferred blood onto his jacket.

Kallan Hamilton.

Hamilton then told the victim "you are going to get locked up, the police will think you have done something" and grabbed him around the neck.

When the teen managed to get away, Hamilton turned his attention on another male in the group and ripped his bag from his shoulder before emptying the contents onto the ground and stealing a Bluetooth speaker.

Hamilton then continued to demand cash and warned he would "smash the other lad's face in" before he walked off.

He was arrested nearby after one of the teens rang the police.

One of the victims said: "I am really angry he has done this to us when we were just minding our own business."

Another said: "The incident left me feeling scared and shocked as well as making me feel more wary on night times."

And the third said: "It was particularly disgusting he wiped his blood all over, especially when we are in a national pandemic and not meant to have any contact with anyone."

Hamilton told police he had been drinking at an address in Houghton and could not remember leaving or how he got to Fatfield in Washington or why he was there.

He said he could not remember asking for money or grabbing and threatening anyone.

Hamilton, of Hilton Court, Washington, admitted theft and affray.

Alec Burns, defending, said Hamilton, who has on a community order at the time, has "considerable difficulties" but has had work as a roofer and has prospects of future employment.

Mr Burns added: "He could not believe what he had done."

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced Hamilton to three months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements.

The judge said Hamilton is a "bully" and told him: "You now know how you behave when you are drunk, so you can't get drunk.