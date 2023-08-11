Bully pointed crossbow at wife after violent attack in bed

A "bully" pointed a loaded crossbow at his terrified wife after violently attacking her in bed.

Scott Pritchard had been due to move out of the marital home in Washington, but then indicated in text messages that he wanted to make things work.

Newcastle Crown Court heard his wife was woken up in the early hours of November 25 2021 by Pritchard, in a "jealous rage", putting the bedroom light on, which she switched off and went back to bed.

Prosecutor Kate Barnes told the court: "He pulled back the covers and grabbed her by the face, which caused soreness to her neck and face.

Scott Pritchard. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

"He continued to be aggressive, telling her to tell him who she had been with, then punched her in the side of the face numerous times."

The court heard when the woman thought the violence was over, Pritchard, who she had been married to for just 14 months, hit the back of her head with a baton and caused it to bleed.

Miss Barnes added: "She took refuge in the dressing room and called 999 for police assistance. By now she was screaming and distressed.

"The defendant opened the dressing room door and was standing there with a crosssbow, loaded with a dart and pointed at her.

"She managed to close the door and the police arrived shortly afterwards."

The court head as well as the crossbow, officers found a BB gun, police baton, knuckle duster and a taser disguised a torch in the house.

Pritchard, 41, now of Drummond Street, Wolverhampton, admitted assault and possessing a weapon, in relation to the disguised taser.

The victim said in an impact statement: "I didn't think he was capable of physically assaulting me, assaulting the woman he said he loved."

She said she was left with ongoing problems as a result of concussion.

Vic Laffey, defending, handed in references and said Pritchard has now gone back to live in the Midlands, where he is from, is working and is "deeply ashamed" of what he did.

Mr Recorder Tony Hawks said Pritchard was in a "jealous rage" and deserved to go to prison.

However, Recorder Hawks told him: "References suggest there may be another side to you other than the jealous bully who behaved in a disgusting way in that bedroom that night. "

Pritchard was sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years, with programme and rehabilitation requirements.

He was also given a restraining order and warned: "You must not go near that woman ever again.

"Ever lift your hands to a woman again and you will be getting a sentence measured in years."