Brute threatened to kill woman and police during East Durham stand off

Liam Moore launched the attack in the early hours of June 4 after the woman said she no longer wanted to be with him.

Newcastle Crown Court heard armed negotiators were called to the house at Horden and that the 27-year-old attacker made threats to kill his victim and the police during a stand off that lasted until mid morning.

Prosecutor Jolyon Perks said: "He pushed her backwards onto the bed and then began to choke her with both hands around her neck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Moore has been jailed following the incident in Horden.

"She thought, having regard to the intensity of the assault, that he was going to kill her.

"Her throat felt closed and she couldn't breathe.

"She believes she may have lost consciousness."

The court heard Moore barricaded the bedroom with furniture, pushed against the door and windows and used a knife to harm himself.

Mr Perks added: "He told the complainant both would be leaving in a body bag."

When police arrived, Moore threatened "I will stab her straight through the throat" and warned "I will stab you as well".

Moore, of no fixed address, was originally charged with attempted murder although prosecutors have now accepted his guilty plea to a lesser charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

He also admitted false imprisonment and making threats to kill.

Judge Stephen Earl said the victim was "entitled to feel safe" in her own home and jailed Moore for five years.