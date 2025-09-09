A brute who held his partner of 13 years at knifepoint leaving her with cuts to her neck and head after he accused her of being a prostitute has been jailed.

Andrew Earl, 45, who has previous convictions for violence, delivered multiple blows and threatened her with two blades during the terrifying attack.

Andrew Mark Earl | Northumbria Police

Newcastle Crown Court heard he also stabbed the woman with a kitchen fork.

Gurjot Kaur, prosecuting, said Earl had returned to the address on the evening of June 23 with a friend after the pair bought some alcohol.

The court heard the victim believed Earl had also purchased Valium and she noticed he was intoxicated by the time he came back to the home.

Ms Kaur said: "The defendant was immediately abusive towards her and accused her of being a prostitute and when (the complainant) denied this allegation she was punched in the face three times by the defendant.

"She describes one blow connecting with her right eye and another connecting with her jaw.

"She describes the defendant grabbing a fork and stabbing her to the side of her head, causing a small graze.

"She then described the defendant getting a knife and holding it towards her throat.

"He said I'm going to kill you and put you in a body bag.

"When she tried to push the defendant she was unable due to the overwhelming strength.

"As the defendant kept the knife pressed against her throat, this caused a cut to her neck.

"The defendant's friend pulled the defendant off and away from her. The defendant grabbed another knife from the sitting room table and used it to cut her to her forehead."

Earl's pal then took him away from the address.

Ms Kaur said the first knife was described as the same one Earl used to keep in his bedroom for protection from potential intruders.

The prosecutor told the court the woman was left terrified of Earl's drink and drug issues and what he could do next.

Earl, of Potobello Way, Birtley, Tyne and Wear, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, making threats to kill, and two counts of threatening with a bladed article.

The court heard he has over 50 previous convictions including for violence.

Mr Recorder Richard Stubbs jailed him for three years and imposed a five-year restraining order.

Jamie Adams, defending, said Earl's alcohol addiction spiralled after the death of his parents in quick succession.

Mr Adams said: "There had been many years without him offending during the time they had been together, not least between 2016 and 2020, and then from 2021 to the present matters.

"He is somebody who recognises his frailties. He is ashamed of his behaviour.

"He recognises their relationship is over."

Mr Adams added Earl needed part of a finger amputated following treatment for cancer.