Brothers carried out sick sex attacks on children in Wearside and Northamptonshire

Two sick siblings carried out a series of shocking sex attacks on children that left the young victims traumatised for life.

Anthony Sibley, 58, targeted two young victims and has today been jailed for 14 years for offences of rape and indecent assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His brother John Sibley was convicted of similar offences, on three girls, but the 64-year-old killed himself on the day he was due to be sentenced in March.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the brothers were much younger men when they carried out the attacks in Wearside and Northamptonshire.

At Anthony Sibley's sentence hearing today one of his victims bravely read an impact statement in court and said: "This has affected every single part of my life and I have no trust for anyone.

"I am hoping the nightmares will now finish."

The other, whose statement was read out on her behalf by prosecutor Robin Turton, said her childhood was taken away from her and she is still deeply affected by what happened to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Sibley, of Carton Street, Kettering, Northamptonshire, admitted charges of rape and indecent assault.

He also pleaded guilty to making indecent photographs in relation to two images found on his phone.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for indecent assault from the 1980s and was jailed for three years in America in 2013 for having illegal images.

John Sibley, formerly of Northallerton, North Yorkshire, was convicted of two charges of rape, one of indecent assault and one of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 after a trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Foley, defending the surviving sibling, said he is regretful for everything he did, has lived a great part of his life in isolation and now has health problems.

Miss Foley added: "He has lived life with shame. The dark and dingy secrets he has carried have now been exposed, as they should be."