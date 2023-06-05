News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Brothers carried out sick sex attacks on children in Wearside and Northamptonshire

One of the pair took his own life before being sentenced

By Karon Kelly
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST- 2 min read

Two sick siblings carried out a series of shocking sex attacks on children that left the young victims traumatised for life.

Anthony Sibley, 58, targeted two young victims and has today been jailed for 14 years for offences of rape and indecent assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His brother John Sibley was convicted of similar offences, on three girls, but the 64-year-old killed himself on the day he was due to be sentenced in March.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the brothers were much younger men when they carried out the attacks in Wearside and Northamptonshire.

Most Popular

At Anthony Sibley's sentence hearing today one of his victims bravely read an impact statement in court and said: "This has affected every single part of my life and I have no trust for anyone.

"I am hoping the nightmares will now finish."

The other, whose statement was read out on her behalf by prosecutor Robin Turton, said her childhood was taken away from her and she is still deeply affected by what happened to her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anthony Sibley, of Carton Street, Kettering, Northamptonshire, admitted charges of rape and indecent assault.

He also pleaded guilty to making indecent photographs in relation to two images found on his phone.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for indecent assault from the 1980s and was jailed for three years in America in 2013 for having illegal images.

John Sibley, formerly of Northallerton, North Yorkshire, was convicted of two charges of rape, one of indecent assault and one of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 after a trial.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jane Foley, defending the surviving sibling, said he is regretful for everything he did, has lived a great part of his life in isolation and now has health problems.

Miss Foley added: "He has lived life with shame. The dark and dingy secrets he has carried have now been exposed, as they should be."

Miss Foley said Sibley was a young man himself when he started offending and had an unstable upbringing.

Related topics:Sunderland