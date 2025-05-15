Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a two-year-old girl in Houghton-le-Spring.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 21, officers from Northumbria Police were called to an address in Houghton-le-Spring after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a child.

Police officers were called to an address in the Houghton-le-Spring area following reports of concerns for a child. | Northumbria Police

A two-year-old girl was taken to hospital for treatment of serious head injuries but sadly died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police have now confirmed that a man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police spokesperson said: "We can confirm our enquiries remain ongoing following the tragic death of a two-year-old girl from the Houghton-le-Spring area last month.

"As part of our ongoing investigation, we re-arrested a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s yesterday (Wednesday), both on suspicion of murder.

"They have since been bailed pending further enquiries. Our thoughts continue to be with the girl's family and all of those affected by this tragedy.

"We would ask everyone to avoid speculation both online and in the community."