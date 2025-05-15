Breaking news - Two people arrested on suspicion of murder following death of two year old girl
On April 21, officers from Northumbria Police were called to an address in Houghton-le-Spring after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a child.
A two-year-old girl was taken to hospital for treatment of serious head injuries but sadly died.
Northumbria Police have now confirmed that a man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A police spokesperson said: "We can confirm our enquiries remain ongoing following the tragic death of a two-year-old girl from the Houghton-le-Spring area last month.
"As part of our ongoing investigation, we re-arrested a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s yesterday (Wednesday), both on suspicion of murder.
"They have since been bailed pending further enquiries. Our thoughts continue to be with the girl's family and all of those affected by this tragedy.
"We would ask everyone to avoid speculation both online and in the community."