Brazen shoplifter jailed after thieving spree at Co-op and Sainsbury's

A brazen shoplifter who walked around "without a care" while she targeted the same supermarket 18 times has been put behind bars. Between March and July serial thief Julie Shields helped herself to more than £3,000 worth of stock from a Co-op store and left the staff feeling scared and reluctant to confront her.

Julie Shields. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

She was arrested and bailed, with conditions to keep out of the shop, twice during the thieving spree and at the time was awaiting a court summons for trying to steal £998 worth of items from Sainsburys.

The 39-year-old, of no fixed address, admitted one charge of attempted theft from Sainsburys and 18 of theft from the Co-op. She claimed the offending was due to drug debts.

At Newcastle Crown Court Judge Edward Bindloss sentenced her to 10 months behind bars and issued a three-year ban to keep her out of the Co-op at Concord, Washington.

The judge said: "She was walking around without a care, in full view of everyone. The staff felt unable to confront her.

Judge Bindloss said Shields poses a high risk of re-offending and warned her: "You must not set foot in that store for the next three years."

The court heard Shields has previous convictions but had stayed out of trouble for long periods of her life until she used heroin.

The judge added: "This is one of those sad cases where someone has turned to drugs to deal with their problems then it has spun out of control."