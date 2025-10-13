A 95-year-old former teacher was seriously injured when she bravely intervened in a violent supermarket raid.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how the courageous widow had been shopping with her nephew in Morrisons in Sunderland when Natasha Waddle, David McBeth and Richard Anderson got into a struggle with a security guard who tried to stop them robbing stock.

Left to right - Natasha Waddle, Richard Anderson, and David McBeth. | NP

The retired primary school teacher, along with other shoppers tried to help the member of staff.

During the tussle Waddle lashed out and struck the pensioner, who suffered a head injury that knocked her confidence, made her feel vulnerable and has affected her life every day since.

The woman, who had led an active life, has since moved out of the home she lived in for 60 years and is in residential care.

Waddle, McBeth and Anderson, who all have criminal records, have now all been locked up for what happened that day.

Mr Recorder Jonathan Sandiford KC told them: "You went into Morrisons supermarket in the north of Sunderland and effectively went on a shoplifting expedition that turned into robbery when you were confronted first of all by the security guard and then a number of customers who came to his aid.”

The recorder said the injured pensioner was one of the people who stepped in to help.

Recorder Sandiford said the group had gone in carrying Bags for Life that they started to fill with around £300 worth of stock before the security worker stepped in and they became "aggressive and violent".

The recorder said a large number of customers were close to what turned into a violent struggle, including the pensioner and added: "She was a lady of a different age. She had a strong sense of what is right and what is wrong.

"Even at the age of 95 she bravely sought to intervene to try and assist.

“During the course of that intervention, she got hold of the arm of you, Waddle. You sensed someone had taken hold of your arm and you lashed out to push that person away.

"I am satisfied you didn't realise that person was 95 years of age. I am satisfied you didn't intend to cause the level of injury you did cause."

Recorder Sandiford said the contrast between the pensioner who lived a blameless life and helped others and the three defendants who had a background of crime and drug taking was "very stark indeed" and added: "The fact of the matter is none of the three of you cared about the presence of people such as her and the other elderly customers in Morrisons that day."

The recorder accepted Anderson had no involvement in any actual violence and had suggested to the others they should leave during the confrontation.

Waddle, 34, of no fixed address, admitted robbery and was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm after a trial. She was jailed for four years and ten months.

McBeth, 35, of Skip Sea View, Sunderland, admitted robbery and has been jailed for five years and four months.

Anderson, 54, of no fixed address, was convicted of robbery after a trial and has been jailed for five years.

All three have spent time in custody on remand.