Boys, 11 and 14, convicted of killing hedgehog on Sunderland street in shocking attack they filmed on a mobile phone

The boys appeared in Youth Court at South Tyneside Magistrates Court

The boys, aged 11 and 14, set upon the helpless animal on Hayton Close in Sunderland on the evening of September 10.

The hedgehog was taken to King’s Road Vets in Sunderland the following morning and was found to be suffering from severe respiratory distress.

Sunderland hedgehog named 'Little Man' tragically died following a shocking street attack. Residents in the area had been feeding him in the weeks before his death.

As a result, the vets were left with no other option but to put the animal to sleep.

As part of the investigation into their callous behaviour, police also found various videos showing the pair committing further wildlife offences on one of the defendants’ phones.

They included a dog being encouraged to fatally injure a rabbit and pigeon chicks.

They both pleaded guilty to all five offences at South Tyneside Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, November 7, and were referred to the youth offending team.

Condemning the attack, Northumbria Police wildlife officer PC Peter Baker, said: “We are a nation of animal lovers and there can be little doubt that the boys’ behaviour is barbaric and totally unacceptable.

“These investigations are never easy, and it is clear that the two individuals not only showed a total disregard for the welfare of these animals, but also took a degree of satisfaction from filming their criminal activity.

“They might not have given a second’s thought to the potential consequences of their actions that night, not to mention the unnecessary suffering that they caused to a number of animals.

“However, they now have criminal records that will be with them for the rest of their lives, and can both count themselves lucky that they have avoided a potentially more severe punishment due to their young age.

“I hope this acts as a reminder to any pet owner or member of the community that those who fail to ensure their pet’s welfare is met or who cause unnecessary suffering to an animal could face criminal action.”