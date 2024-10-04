Boy to face trial charged with riot after trouble in Sunderland on August 2
The teenager was charged after the events in Sunderland on August 2.
The Crown Prosecution Service announced he would be charged with the more serious offence of riot, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, rather than that of disorder, which carries a lesser possible sentence.
The youth, who is from Sunderland, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, where Judge Tim Gittins set a date of December 2 for the trial, which is expected to last two days.
The teenager, who attended court with his mother, did not enter a plea to the riot charge.
He was remanded into local authority accommodation ahead of the next hearing on November 8.