Boy to face trial charged with riot after trouble in Sunderland on August 2

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 4th Oct 2024, 10:54 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 10:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 15-year-old boy who was the first defendant in the country to be charged with riot after disorder across the UK is due to go on trial in December.

The teenager was charged after the events in Sunderland on August 2.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced he would be charged with the more serious offence of riot, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, rather than that of disorder, which carries a lesser possible sentence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The youth, who is from Sunderland, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, where Judge Tim Gittins set a date of December 2 for the trial, which is expected to last two days.

The teenager, who attended court with his mother, did not enter a plea to the riot charge.

He was remanded into local authority accommodation ahead of the next hearing on November 8.

Related topics:Teenager
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice