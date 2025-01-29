Boy, 16, charged after stolen vehicle found crashed in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has been charged with a slew of offences after he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Sunderland.

Police were called out on Monday, January 27, to reports of a vehicle taken from the Glenleigh Drive area of Sunderland.

Officers traced the suspected stolen vehicle which had been crashed in a nearby street.

Northumbria Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested and subsequently charged with burglary of a dwelling, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failure to provide, and driving with no insurance.

He was also charged in connection with other offences including handling stolen goods, theft from motor vehicle, and burglary which occurred in December in the Washington area.

The male appeared at South Tyneside Youth Court, where he was bailed with strict conditions. He will appear at the same court later in the year.

Superintendent Amanda Dumighan said: “This is a great success for the community of Washington and I hope this sends a clear message to those living in this area - we are here and we are listening to you.

“There is a dedicated team who are committed to identifying anyone who is involved in this type of criminality.”

Supt Dumighan added: “Burglary is an invasion of privacy which leaves victims feeling unsafe in the comfort of their own homes.

“We are aware that these offences have caused concern in our communities, and I hope that these charges following an arrest will reassure residents that we are doing all we can to act on the information provided to us.”

Anyone who sees something suspicious in their area can send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on the website or use the report forms, also on the website.

For those unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101.

In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999.