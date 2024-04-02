Boy, 12, hurt by debris as rider suffers serious injuries after crashing motorbike during police chase
A motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries after crashing during a police pursuit has been arrested.
A suspected stolen motorcycle was briefly pursued by an officer from Durham Constabulary, also on a motorcycle, just after 10.30am this morning, Tuesday, April 2, before crashing in Front Street, Chester-le-Street, police said.
The rider sustained serious leg injuries, and was taken to the RVI, in Newcastle, for treatment.
He has been arrested in connection with the incident but released while he receives treatment.
A 12-year-old boy also needed medical treatment after being struck by some debris.
The road and footpaths were closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene but have since reopened.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to email [email protected], quoting incident reference 109 of April 2.