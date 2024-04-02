Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries after crashing during a police pursuit has been arrested.

A suspected stolen motorcycle was briefly pursued by an officer from Durham Constabulary, also on a motorcycle, just after 10.30am this morning, Tuesday, April 2, before crashing in Front Street, Chester-le-Street, police said.

Police at the scene

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rider sustained serious leg injuries, and was taken to the RVI, in Newcastle, for treatment.

He has been arrested in connection with the incident but released while he receives treatment.

A 12-year-old boy also needed medical treatment after being struck by some debris.

The road and footpaths were closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene but have since reopened.

An investigation is underway.