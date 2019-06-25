Boy, 12, attacked by youths who jumped out from car before fleeing in Hetton
A 12-year-old boy has been assaulted by two youths believed to have jumped out from a car that pulled up alongside the victim before fleeing the scene.
Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with information to come forward after the 12-year-old boy was attacked.
Two boys, aged 12 and 15, are believed to have carried out the assault.
Thankfully the victim’s injuries are not believed to be serious.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "At 8.26pm on Sunday (June 23) we received a report of common assault in Caroline Street, Hetton le Hole.
"Officers attended the scene and spoke to a 12-year-old male who said two youths, believed to be aged 12 and 15-years-old, had alighted from a passing car and punched him before fleeing the scene.
"If you have any information about this incident, please contact police by calling 101 quoting reference 826 230619."