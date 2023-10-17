Boxing club and gym shut down after being linked to suspected criminal activity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two venues police say were linked to suspected drug-dealing and other criminal activity have been shut down after magistrates granted closure orders on both premises.

Investigations by Northumbria Police led to warrants being executed at both Birtley Boxing Club, on Beaconsfield Terrace, and Birtley Gym and Fitness Centre, on Durham Road on September 20.

Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

The warrants executed at the boxing club uncovered drugs and weapons, while at Birtley Gym and Fitness Centre officers found quantities of drugs and thousands of pounds in cash.

The force said officers from Gateshead's Neighbourhood Policing Team had received reports of various incidents relating to both sites, including suspected drug-dealing, violent disorder and criminal damage.

In a hearing at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 12, they were ordered to remain closed for the next three months.

Anybody found to be in breach of the orders faces arrest and a possible jail term.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased that closure orders have now been granted against these two venues.

“We will continue to closely monitor the area and should anyone breach the orders by re-opening either of the venues, they will face criminal repercussions and potential time behind bars.

“Our hope is that these orders act as a deterrent to others because when we do receive reports linked to suspected criminality we will take action.

“By working with the community and partners, we can continue to ensure this area remains a safe and pleasant place to live and work.”

They added: “Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, we are committed to tackling suspected serious and organised crime in order to protect our communities.

“We would encourage anyone with information about such activity to come forward and contact us.”

Councillor Angela Douglas, Chair of the Gateshead Community Safety Board, said: “Activity of this nature has no place in Gateshead and I would urge anyone with information about suspected criminal activity to report what they know.

“We will continue to work with Northumbria Police to act on reports of this nature and tackle any threats to the safety of our communities.”