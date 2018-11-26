Boldon woman denies £60,000 fraud charge

A woman is facing a Crown Court trial accused of a £60,000 fraud

Heather Garbutt-Iley, of East Boldon, is accused of using her position of having power of attorney over someone else's financial affairs to take £60,694 to use herself.

At Newcastle Crown Court the 58-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of fraud between January 2016 and November 2016.

A trial has been listed for June 10 next year.

Judge Edward Bindloss granted Garbutt-Iley, of Ferndale Grove, East Boldon, unconditional bail in the meantime.