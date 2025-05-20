A South Tyneside man accused of illegally trying to take cannabis into a prison has appeared in court.

Darren Robinson, 52, is alleged to have attempted to take the class C drug into HMP Northumberland, near Acklington, on Sunday, January 21 last year.

Robinson, of Gibson Court, Boldon Colliery, did not enter a plea to a charge of bringing, throwing or conveying a list A prohibited article into a prison.

But South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told he intends to plead guilty when the case reaches Newcastle Crown Court.

District Judge Zoe Passfield heard no plea could be entered to the charge at the magistrates’ court, only at the higher crown court.

The judge adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report, on the basis Robinson had indicated he would plead guilty.

She granted him unconditional bail to appear at the crown court on Tuesday, June 17.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “The offence for which he is charged is indictable only and must go to the crown court.”

David Forrester, defending, said only that a pre-sentence report was required.

