Bogus builder reported to have stolen money from elderly man in Washington

Police officers are investigating reports of a bogus builder who reportedly stole money from an elderly man in his 80s.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 10:30am on Thursday, April 24, at a property on the Coach Road estate in Washington.

Police officers would like to speak with this man in connection to the incident. | NP

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It has been reported that the man offered to assess building work carried out on the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the owner – a man aged in his 80s – declined, the man entered the address without permission and proceeded to take money from a wallet inside the property.

“He then left the area on foot.”

A number of enquiries have been ongoing since the report was made, and today (June 19) officers have released images of a man they’d like to trace.

He was in the area at the time of the incident and officers believe he may have information that could assist their investigation.

The man pictured, or anyone who knows who he is, are urged to contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report form functions on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number: 045998H/25.