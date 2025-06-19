Bogus builder reported to have stolen money from elderly man in Washington
The incident is reported to have taken place at around 10:30am on Thursday, April 24, at a property on the Coach Road estate in Washington.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It has been reported that the man offered to assess building work carried out on the property.
“When the owner – a man aged in his 80s – declined, the man entered the address without permission and proceeded to take money from a wallet inside the property.
“He then left the area on foot.”
A number of enquiries have been ongoing since the report was made, and today (June 19) officers have released images of a man they’d like to trace.
He was in the area at the time of the incident and officers believe he may have information that could assist their investigation.
The man pictured, or anyone who knows who he is, are urged to contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report form functions on their website.
You can also call 101 and quote reference number: 045998H/25.