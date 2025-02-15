Bodybuilder punched woman after 'steroids made him paranoid'

A paranoid man on steroids who bloodied his partner’s mouth when he punched her at her Washington home has been handed a suspended prison term.

Jordan Bygate, 32, of Bassenfell Court, Albany, also Washington, clobbered her amid long-term use of unprescribed body-building drugs.

He first shouted accusations and bashed her after she fled downstairs at around 11pm on Thursday, June 27.

When her distressed teenage schoolgirl daughter ran to her side, Bygate used his open hand to hit the woman’s head, causing her to fall backwards.

The offender then resisted arrest, dislocating a police officer’s thumb in the process, and only surrendered when protective Tasers were drawn.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and obstructing arrest.

District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed him for 12 weeks for the assault and to two concurrent weeks on the second charge, suspended for 18 months.

Reading from the woman’s police statement, prosecutor Glenda Beck said the couple’s two-year relationship had generally been good.

However, Bygate’s use of steroids had made him sometimes paranoid, and he could be controlling.

On the day of the assault, he began to display signs of paranoia, including by asking her who a phone call was from.

Mrs Beck said: “She asked him to leave. She went downstairs, and he followed, and he continued to shout.

“Her daughter had followed her down and was watching. He swung one punch and hit her mouth and lips.

“She touched her mouth and saw blood. Her daughter ran to cuddle her. He said to her, ‘What do you expect’.

“Her daughter was cuddling her when he used the palm of his hand to hit the woman on the head, causing her to fall back onto a settee.

“She told her daughter to call the police. He continued shouting. Her mouth and lips were covered in blood.”

Mrs Beck said police arrived at around 11.20pm and an officer tried to keep Bygate away from his victim.

She added: “The officer took out his handcuffs to arrest him, but he resisted.

“He took hold of him and there was a ‘pop’ of the officer’s left thumb, it was dislocated.

“The defendant was told an officer had a Taser, and he was red dotted on his chest. He was arrested.”

In her statement, the woman said Bygate had left her terrified and traumatised.

The officer said he did not believe Bygate had intended to make an old injury flare up.

Sandra Fife, defending, said: “It’s very unfortunate because it’s clear that, from the complainant, that this was a good relationship.

“He bitterly regrets this incident. He wants to apologise to the complainant, to the police.

“The paranoia goes with long-term steroid use. He barely drinks and has no drug issues.

“It seems like it was the steroids he had taken that have impacted.”

Bygate must complete 15 rehabilitation days, 26 sessions of the Building Better Relationships programme and stay alcohol-free for 60 days.

He must also pay compensation of £200 to the woman and £50 to the officer.