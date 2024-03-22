Body found following search for missing woman Alyson Walker, who was last seen in Sunderland
A body has sadly been found in the search for missing woman Alyson Walker, who was last seen in Sunderland.
Alyson, 56, from Jarrow, was first reported missing from Sunderland city centre on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 20.
She was last seen on High Street West. A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Extensive enquiries were carried out and sadly a body was found in the Boldon area yesterday (Thursday, March 21) evening.
"Formal identification is yet to take place but Alyson’s next of kin have been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers.
"This is an extremely sad conclusion to our investigation.
"Officers would like to thank everyone who helped in the search for Alyson by sharing appeals and providing information on possible sightings."
Officers do not believe there to be any third-party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner.