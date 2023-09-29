News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Body discovered in Sunderland cemetery identified as that of missing man Stephen Simmons

Stephen's family are being supported by specially trained officers.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 15:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The body of a man discovered in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery in Sunderland has been identified as missing Sunderland man Stephen Simmons.

A large section of the cemetery off Chester Road was cordoned off with police tape after the body was discovered at around 6.20pm on Sunday, September, 24.

A significant police presence in and around the cemetery after the discovery of the body.A significant police presence in and around the cemetery after the discovery of the body.
A significant police presence in and around the cemetery after the discovery of the body.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northumbria Police have now sadly confirmed the body has been identified as the 62 year-old who was last seen in the Saint Luke’s Terrace area of Pallion on Thursday April 6.

Most Popular

Stephen was reported missing after he failed to return home or make contact with his family, sparking the launch of a police investigation to locate his whereabouts.

Following the discovery, Northumbria Police have confirmed the body has now been formally identified as Stephen.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police do not believe there to be any third-party involvement in his death and a report will now be made for the coroner.

Superintendent Rob Bosson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an incredibly tragic outcome and our thoughts remain with Stephen’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“We will continue to offer them support and would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with this sad update.

“A number of enquiries and appeals were launched in a bid to find Stephen following his disappearance earlier this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have continued to review the case and follow new leads. However, we now know that the body found in Sunderland is sadly Stephen.

“This is certainly not the outcome we had hoped for. I would like to thank everyone who continued to share information with us, as well as the many officers, partners and volunteers who assisted with searches and enquiries.

“Your support is hugely appreciated.”