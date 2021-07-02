Patryk Mortimer, who was 39, lost his life in a fatal fire at Manor House premises, a former care home on High Street, Easington Lane, Sunderland, on November 3, 2018, where he was a tenant.

Footage from one of the police officer’s body camera shows Declan Lancaster being arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the fatal fire in November 2018.

The now-23-year-old becomes aggravated telling officers ‘do you think I’d murder my best pal’ before officers have to bring him to the ground to restrain him.

Declan Lancaster was first arrested on suspicion of murder.

More than two years later, Lancaster, of no fixed abode, has been jailed for life with a minimum of five years before he can apply for parole after admitting manslaughter and arson being reckless as to the endangerment of life.

There were another nine people in Manor House when Lancaster set fire to the boiler. The blaze which ensued is estimated to have reached more than 1,000C.

Whilst in prison for an unrelated offence, Lancaster confessed to causing the inferno which killed Patryk as he tried to escape from his room.

DS Steve Brown, of Northumbria Police, said: "The admission does play a key part but even though you have an admission you still need to have supportive information – you can have motive to admit things for various different reasons.

Patryk Mortimer died in the fire on November 3, 2018

“The case was strong and getting stronger all of the time and it’s only further supported by the admission and the satisfaction that you get out of hearing that admission because of all of the time and effort you’ve put in and all the long hours, there’s no better feeling.”

At his sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court, Lancaster was told he will be behind bars for at least five years before he can apply for parole.

DS Brown added: I’m very proud to have been part of the investigation and proud of the team – not only because it demonstrates that no matter how long it takes we will continue to investigate in order to provide justice.

"The level of commitment and engagement from the community, I can only thank them.”

The damage to Manor House following the fatal blaze