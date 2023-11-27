BMW driver spared jail after being caught by police in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A law-breaking motorist veered into double trouble with police when caught driving while banned twice in four months.

Craig Raine, 28, was at the wheel when he crossed paths with a PC who knew his face and name in Nookside, Pennywell, on Saturday, June 3.

Raine, of Warwick Terrace West, New Silksworth, Sunderland, met with the same arresting outcome when he repeated his trick in a different place, time and car.

Police nabbed the convicted drink-driver with a BMW on a petrol station forecourt in Dame Dorothy Street, Monkwearmouth, on Tuesday, October 17.

He pleaded guilty to the offences but avoided a possible 12-month jail term, instead being given a stern ticking off and an alternative punishment by magistrates.

They hit him with a fresh 18-month disqualification and ordered him to do 200 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order.

Of his June offence, prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty told the South Tyneside court: “A police sergeant on mobile patrol at 12.30pm had his attention drawn to a white Seat Leon.

“He followed for a short distance and made a vehicle stop. He spoke to the defendant, who he knew and found from checks to be disqualified.” And of Raine’s second crime, Mrs O’Hegarty added: “The evidence comes from a police officer.

“He states that at 9.20am, he located a BMW 3 series within a petrol station’s forecourt in Dame Dorothy Street.

“The officer made inquiries which showed the driver had no insurance.

“The defendant took a seat in the police vehicle where he confirmed that the car belonged to him and that he had driven on a public road prior.

“Checks showed that he was disqualified from driving and that there was no insurance.”

Raine pleaded guilty to two counts each of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

His driving ban offences stem from a 17-month roads’ ban, imposed in July last year for driving with excess alcohol.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Raine had made two poor decisions and was remorseful.

He added there was consensus with the Probation Service that Raine could be rehabilitated in the community without need of a harsher punishment.