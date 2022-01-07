BMW driver banned from roads after being caught drink driving 250 miles from home in Sunderland

Dean Webber, 41, was pulled over by police who followed him on the A1018 Commercial Road, Hendon, and into Salisbury Street.

Webber, of Southampton Street, Faringdon, near Swindon, gave a breath test reading of almost twice the legal limit on Tuesday, December 14.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court – and admitted a driving ban may force him to quit his job.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Defending himself, Webber, who is self-employed, said: “I was silly doing what I did. To be honest, I shouldn’t have done what I did. I apologise for it.”

Prosecutor Niamh Reading told the hearing an officer on mobile patrol spotted Webber’s white motor on the A1018.

She added: “His attention was drawn to a white BMW due to it being passed over to his police vehicle that an intoxicated male may be driving.

“The car was on the A1018 and it was followed into Salisbury Street where it was stopped.

“The driver appeared to be intoxicated because when the officer asked him to turn off his engine, he was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol.

“He failed a roadside breath test. The defendant doesn’t have any previous convictions. The disqualification period is between 17 and 22 months.”

The court heard Webber gave an evidential breath test reading at a police station of 67mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.