Blood-covered Sunderland man tried to hit girlfriend on bus after drinks and kebab

Lee Robson, 35, swung punches at his then partner after becoming infuriated when she answered a call as they travelled to the city’s Thorney Close district.

Robson, of Faber Road, Southwick, then aggressively confronted a terrified female traveller who overheard the rumpus and had secretly phoned police.

He was hauled off the No23 bus mid-journey on Sunday, April 2, 2023, by officers who had also received a 999 call from his partner.

The woman secretly called Northumbria Police.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson told magistrates in South Tyneside she had contacted them by fooling Robson into thinking she was phoning a friend.

Robson, who has 32 previous convictions, including 13 for violence, has been ordered to stay away from his now ex-partner ahead of sentencing.

Mr Anderson said: “They met up in a pub. He was covered in blood following a possible incident with people outside.

“He calmed down and they went to another pub for a drink, but he was agitated with other people, trying to fight them and being a nuisance.

“They then went for a kebab and took the No23 bus, but he became somewhat paranoid because she got a call from a neighbour.

“He was lashing out to see who was calling her. He was trying to punch her, but she dodged the blows.

“She called the police by pretending to call a friend. He was still threatening her. Someone else on the bus could hear the argument as being heated.

“The woman became petrified and was so concerned by his behaviour, that she dialled 999.

“He became aware of what she was doing and became threatening towards her.”

Robson pleaded guilty to charges of assault without beating and causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said Robson had issues with alcohol and his behaviour had not resulted in any physical harm.

Magistrates granted Robson bail on condition he lives and sleeps at Faber Road and does not enter Thorney Close or contact the woman.